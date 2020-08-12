  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan pens an appreciation post for mom Amrita Singh as she completes ‘quarter century’; Take a look

Today, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for her mother as she celebrates her 25th birthday. See photos!
Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 25th birthday today i.e. August 12, 2020 and to celebrate the day, Sara headed to Goa with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. Ahead of her birthday, Sara has been treating her Instafam with photos from Goa- from enjoying a cycle ride to savouring the sunset, Sara Ali Khan’s countdown to her 25th birthday has been all things fun. And today, after she celebrated her birthday at midnight by cutting a cake, the Kedarnath actress took to Instagram to share some throwback photos with mom Amrita Singh.

In the photos, Amrita Singh is seen posing with their dogs and alongside the appreciation post, Sara’s caption read, “Quarter Century Ho Gayi!! From being a Pup Mommy to a Human Mommy Love you Maa….” Now while Sara celebrates her birthday in Goa, B-town stars took to social media to pen heartwarming wishes for the actress. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Soha Ali Khan to others, a host of B-town stars penned wishes for the actor.

On the work front, while prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was shooting in Varanasi for Atrangi Re, the shooting was stalled due to the pandemic, and as per reports, the shooting of Atrangi Re will resume in October. If reports are to be believed, the cast and crew of Atrangi Re will follow a shooting schedule across Madurai, Delhi and Mumbai. Although Sara and Dhanush had already finished the film's first schedule in Varanasi before the lockdown, Akshay is yet to start the shooting. Besides Atrangi Re, Sara will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan

