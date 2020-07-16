  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan’s birthday wish for her ‘Number One’ friend includes hugs, kisses and throwback vacay photos

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1.
July 16, 2020
Prior to the lockdown, whenever Sara Ali Khan used to get time from her shootings, she used to jet off for vacations with her friends, however, due to the novel Coronavirus, just like us, Sara, too, is quarantining at home. And today, Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a collage of photos with her friend Kamya Arora to wish her on her birthday. Alongside a series of photos which had Sara and Kamya enjoy during their vacations, Sara wrote, “Missing you beyond words. Number One since day Zero.”

Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to write an appreciation post for daddy and alongside a childhood photo with Saif Ali Khan, Sara thanked her Abba for being the personification of Mickey Mouse as she wrote, “The one person that has always been the definition of peace , the epitome of love  and the personification of Mickey Mouse Love you Abba…”

Also, a few days back, Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were snapped at Saif Ali’s residence and a day later, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to inform that her driver has tested positive for Coronavirus. Also, she confirmed that she along with her family members and other staff members have tested negative for the virus. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. Although the film was scheduled to release in May, but was delayed as the theatres remain closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

