Sara Ali Khan pens a note to herself on her birthday: Always love yourself and when you forget…

It's Sara Ali Khan's birthday today and we can't keep calm! She is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she gives glimpses of her personal and professional lives on social media. On her birthday, Sara penned a sweet note to herself.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, the Kedarnath actress shared a photo of herself inside a gym. While sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Sara. Always love yourself- And when you forget workout for your body, mind and soul". For those unaware, Sara is currently vacationing in New York. Earlier, she shared a photo on social media as she visited Columbia University where she studied.

Check Sara Ali Khan's birthday post here:

A few days ago, Sara had travelled to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Posting pictures from her trip, she added a Charles Dickens quote and wrote: "And the voices in the waves are always whispering to Florence, in their ceaseless murmuring, of love - of love, eternal and illimitable, not bounded by the confines of this world, or by the end of time, but ranging still, beyond the sea, beyond the sky, to the invisible country far away."

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.

ALSO READ: On Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan says she will break anyone who tries to hurt her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan