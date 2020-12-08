Sara Ali Khan pens a sweet birthday note for Sharmila Tagore: Thank you for being my pillar of support

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 76th birthday on December 8, 2020. Meanwhile, check out Sara Ali Khan's special post on the special occasion.

Sharmila Tagore does not need any introduction. The yesteryear actress was once known for her beauty, charm, and of course acting skills. While her legacy is carried forward by and Soha Ali Khan, fans still recognize the evergreen beauty as one of the best actresses of Hindi cinema. Sharmila Ji turned a year older on December 8, 2020, and wishes have been showered on her from across the country. Now, someone very special has sent wishes to her.

We are talking about her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan here. The actress has penned a special birthday note for her in which she writes, “Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots.” Apart from that, Sara has also added two lovely pictures with her Badi Amman in which one can also get a glimpse of the special arrangements that have been made on her 76th birthday.

Check out the post below:

Sara looks pretty in a pink salwar kameez as she holds on to Sharmila Tagore while both of them sit and pose for the camera. Talking about the former, she is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. The actress will also be seen alongside and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. The movie has been helmed by Aanand L. Rai. A few days back, she also shot for the same alongside Akshay in Greater Noida and their pictures and videos instantly went viral thereafter.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

