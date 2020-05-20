Sara Ali Khan perched on Saif Ali Khan’s shoulder in a childhood photo gives major father and daughter goals

Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan always manage to steal the show with their candidness. A throwback childhood photo of little Sara with dad Saif is doing rounds on social media and it is all things cute. Check it out.

Actress Sara Ali Khan often keeps dropping adorable childhood photos on social media that come as a treat for her fans. While many times, Sara’s childhood photos just feature her alone, sometimes, she also shares snippets with her brother, , mom Amrita Singh and dad . However, the actress’ fan clubs too often end up sharing her childhood photos that become a treat for everyone and one such photo of Sara and Saif is taking over the internet.

A throwback photo of Sara and Saif is doing rounds on social media and it is bound to leave your hearts melting. In the cute childhood photo, Sara can be seen sitting cutely on Saif’s shoulder. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen staring at his little girl’s expression as she sits on his shoulder. Sara is seen clad in white t-shirt with a white skirt while Saif is seen clad in a pink tee. However, the father-daughter together in the photo seemed to be shelling out goals for all of us.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan trolls Sara Ali Khan for her Columbia graduation PHOTOS; Calls it ‘Best picture u ever put up’

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Sara has been sharing adorable childhood photos on social media that have been taking over the internet. A day back, Sara shared her graduation photos and took a trip down memory lane.

Check out Sara and Saif’s throwback photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 remake. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It was supposed to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the film’s release has been postponed. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . It is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×