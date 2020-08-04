Sara Ali Khan perfectly describes 'calm before the storm' with these new pictures; Check it out

Stunning in a neon green bikini, Sara Ali Khan can be seen in the pool with her favourite unicorn float. The two contrasting photos show Sara in two starkly different moods. Check it out.

It is only Tuesday but looks like the Mumbai rains have got Sara Ali Khan already dreaming about her vacation. The actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos from one of her vacations which perfectly describes her caption that includes a mention of 'calm before the storm'. Stunning in a neon green bikini, Sara can be seen in the pool with her favourite unicorn float. The two contrasting photos show Sara in two starkly different moods.

In the first photo, Sara can be seen hugging her unicorn float and with her eyes shut. In another picture, Sara seems to be thoroughly enjoying the rains as she flashes her widest smile. She captioned the photo in her typical rhyme scheme style as she wrote, "The calm before the storm...Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s form/Weather will change, rain will transform/We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform."

Just yesterday, the actress shared a video of herself in the pool with brother Ibrahim Khan as he goofed around. In the video, we can see Sara sitting on her unicorn float in the pool as Ibrahim tries to push her. She captioned the video, "When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it Happy Rakhi to all."

On the work front, Sara's film Coolie No 1 was set to release this year in May but is likely to take the OTT route. On the other hand, the actress will start shooting for Atrangi Re opposite Dhanush and soon.

