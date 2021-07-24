Sara Ali Khan personifies royalty in pink floral lehenga in new PICS; Aunt Saba calls her 'true beauty'

It is quite a known fact that when it comes to star kids, Sara Ali Khan's popularity is unparalleled. The Simmba star has managed to leave everyone in awe not just of her performances in films but also with her style. From rocking casual OOTDs to slaying in ethnic wear, Sara has pretty much donned it all. And, her recent photos once again prove that no one does traditional wear better than Sara. The Simmba actress shared a couple of new photos on her handle and well, her look has impressed everyone.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared new pictures in which she is seen flaunting 'flower power' in a pink lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous pink lehenga donned by Sara had intricate detailing and the star added her own touch of royalty to it as she carried it off with panache. Without adding any jewellery to her look, Sara kept her look subtle yet royal in the ethnic lehenga and well, managed to enchant everyone including her aunt Saba Ali Khan. Saba took to Manish's post on Instagram and commented, "Stunning outfit adorned by a true beauty."

Take a look:

Sara even shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of her lehnga and added a popular old song 'Palat Meri Jaan', in the background. The photos went viral on social media among her fans as many loved her look. A fan wrote, "Pretty in pink." Another wrote, "Stunning Gorgeous." Another wrote, "The more i look at her the more she reminds me of amrita mam."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Sara recently sent out Eid wishes to everyone with the cutest photo featuring her dad , brothers Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and . The cute photo went viral on social media. Sara ensured she keeps Jeh's face concealed with a smiley in the frame. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar.

