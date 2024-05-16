Sara Ali Khan picks Ranbir Kapoor over Ranveer Singh to star opposite Sharmila Tagore in modern rom-com; here's why

Sara Ali Khan shares a great bond with her grandmother and legendary actress Sharmila Tagore. The daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is often seen sharing adorable pictures and stories with her granny. Recently, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, the duo graced an event together.

During the conversation, both talked about their relationship and answered numerous questions. Among many, Sara went on to name Ranbir Kapoor as her choice over Ranveer Singh for Sharmila Tagore, for a modern rom-com.

Sara Ali Khan reveals why Ranbir Kapoor is the perfect choice for Sharmila Tagore in modern rom-com

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and her grandmother Sharmila Tagore attended an event hosted by YFLO in Delhi. During the fun session, Metro…In Dino actress was asked who she thinks would star opposite Sharmila Tagore in a modern rom-com if she were to do one opposite a young heartthrob. She had to make a choice between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor.

In response to this, Sara chose the Animal actor, stating he has the 'class' for it. She said, "Ranbir Kapoor. I think that you need class to star opposite badi amma."

However, when the legendary actress disapproved of her choice with a nod, the actress chucked, “So, who do you want? Ranveer Singh?” Sharmila Tagore responded, “Why not?” Sara joked, “So, Ranveer Singh it is.”

Furthermore, Sara also talked about her mother Amrita Singh, and Sharmila Tagore’s relationship. The actress mentioned her mother doesn’t have parents. However, she is assured if something happens to her or her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, her ‘badi amma’ is there.

“My mom doesn’t have parents, but if anything were to happen to me or Ibrahim, I know that she wouldn’t be alone because Badi Amma will be there, and that’s everything,” Sara said.

Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan's work front

On the work front, the legendary actress was last seen in Rahul V. Chittella’s Gulmohar which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be soon in Anurag Basu’s highly-anticipated Metro…In Dino. The sequel to Life In A…Metro also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Konkona Sensharma in key roles.

The film is now scheduled to hit the silver screens later this year on September 13, 2024.

