Sara Ali Khan picks THIS film as perfect movie title for her family and it has connection to Kareena Kapoor

Born into the famous Pataudi family, Sara Ali Khan hails from a filmy background. Her family members include her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, father Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh, stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her aunt, Soha Ali Khan. All generations have contributed to the Hindi film industry for many decades.

Sara likes to define her Pataudi family with a movie name. It has a connection to Kareena Kapoor. Care to venture a guess?

Sara Ali Khan picks a Bollywood movie that suits her family

In a new interview with Filmfare magazine, Sara Ali Khan was recently asked to choose a 'perfect movie title' that could suit her Pataudi family. To which the Murder Mubarak actress laughed and picked Karan Johar's 2001 directorial venture, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

"To be honest, nothing beats Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," Sara said.

She shared that the film "sums up" everything and added that it suits her family quite well.

All about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor as leads. The Karan Johar directorial featured Rani Mukerji in an extended guest appearance.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still remembered for its iconic dialogues, evergreen soundtrack, quirky characters, and dramatic scenes. Shah Rukh and Kajol's chemistry was a highlight of K3G, with a special mention of Kareena's role as Poo (Pooja).

Advertisement

The 2001 film was produced by late filmmaker Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, the historical biographical film released in 2024. She played the role of Usha Mehta, a young girl who started an underground radio station during the Quit India Movement.

Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018. She has also worked in movies like Love Aaj Kal, Simmba, Coolie. No.1, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Gaslight.

The actress will now be seen in movies like Metro...In Dino, Skyforce, and Eagle.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan's answer, do you think K3G suits the Pataudi family?

ALSO READ: Murder Mubarak's Sara Ali Khan on living with single mom Amrita Singh: 'Can't be waiting around for things to happen'