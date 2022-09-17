Sara Ali Khan & Sharmin Segal are all smiles as they get snapped outside a restaurant in the city; PICS
Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in Gaslight and also in Laxman Utekar's film with Vicky Kaushal.
Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. The actress also gets frequently spotted in the city and gets clicked by the shutterbugs like she got clicked today with her actor-friend Sharmin Segal outside a restaurant, late last night.
Sara Ali Khan got spotted outside a South Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, Worli, along with actor-friend Sharmin Segal late yesterday night. Sara wore a gorgeous blue jumpsuit and looked breathtaking. Sharmin Segal too looked ethereal white shirt and blue ripped jeans. The duo were all smiles, as they made their way in, amid paparazzi and fanfare. Sara Ali Khan.
Have a look at Sara Ali Khan and Sharmin Segal getting clicked in the city:
Sara was in America recently. took to her Instagram story and shared a sneak peek of her time in a fun-filled video. In it, she gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her fun time as she can be seen getting her makeup done in her vanity van. She also shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos while she got her photoshoot done. She shared a video of the same and it can be watched HERE.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan, last seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, is working on a film with Vikrant Massey titled Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal. As about Sharmin Segal, she stunned audiences with her performance in Malaal and Bajirao Mastani. Her film Atithi Bhooto Bhava will soon premiere digitally.
