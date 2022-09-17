Sara Ali Khan & Sharmin Segal are all smiles as they get snapped outside a restaurant in the city; PICS

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has been a part of movies like Kedarnath, Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re and Simmba. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps gracing her followers and admirers with pictures of her. The actress also gets frequently spotted in the city and gets clicked by the shutterbugs like she got clicked today with her actor-friend Sharmin Segal outside a restaurant, late last night. Sara Ali Khan got spotted outside a South Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, Worli, along with actor-friend Sharmin Segal late yesterday night. Sara wore a gorgeous blue jumpsuit and looked breathtaking. Sharmin Segal too looked ethereal white shirt and blue ripped jeans. The duo were all smiles, as they made their way in, amid paparazzi and fanfare. Sara Ali Khan.

Have a look at Sara Ali Khan and Sharmin Segal getting clicked in the city: