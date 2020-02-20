Is Sara Ali Khan playing a double role in Atrangi Re to romance Akshay Kumar & Dhanush in different eras?

Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush announced Aanand L Rai’s upcoming flick, Atrangi Re, this month. While details about the roles have been kept under wraps, a report states that Sara might be romancing Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in different eras running parallelly.

A lot has been said about Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re’s cast that includes , Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. While the announcement of the film was made a few days ago by Sara, Akshay and Dhanush, the details about each of their characters were kept under wraps. Speculations stated that Akshay’s role in the film may be a cameo and Sara and Dhanush will be involved romantically in a cross-cultural set up. However, the director Aanand L Rai had refuted the cameo rumour about Akshay and had mentioned his role is important to the story.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sara might be seen playing a double role in Atrangi Re and may romance Akshay and Dhanush’s characters in the film in two different eras. The report further added that Sara’s character will be from Bihar and Dhanush may be from the South and the two will be romantically involved in a cross-cultural story. Reportedly, Sara may also be seen romancing Akshay’s ‘special’ character in the film in a different era which will run parallel to Dhanush and Sara’s love story.

The same report mentioned that Sara may be playing a double role of sorts in Atrangi Re to showcase different shades of the actress. Also, the report highlighted that the appearances of all three characters will be different. For Akshay, a special look may be created. A source told the daily, “It’s a double role of sorts for Sara, the idea is to showcase diverse sides of the actress. Akshay and Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from the rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react while a special look is being designed for Akshay.”

Also, the report stated that the film’s shoot will kick off in March for Sara and Dhanush but for Akshay, it will begin in April when he will join the other two stars for shoot. The whole film’s schedule is expected to wrap up in 80-90 days by June 2020. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Film. Director Aanand L Rai has been on a recce in Bihar and Madurai for locations. Atrangi Re is slated to be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

