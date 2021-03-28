Sara Ali Khan poses at 'Saif Chai Wala' tea stall and expresses love for dad Saif Ali Khan in a quirky way

Sara Ali Khan was presumably sitting on a pavement with a tea stall behind her and turns out, it wasn't just any other tea stall but had a reference to her dad.

Trust Sara Ali Khan to crack you up with her Shayari or just her captions and you will never be disappointed. On Sunday, Sara did just that as she took to her Instagram to profess love for her dad . However, Sara took a hilarious route to express her love for Saif. The 'Coolie No 1' actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture of herself from one of her travels.

In the photo, Sara looked stunning in a striking ethnic avatar as she donned a white suit. With hints of blue, Sara looked picture perfect in a bindi, bangle and mojris. The actress was presumably sitting on pavement with a tea stall behind her. Turns out, it wasn't just any other tea stall but a reference to her dad. The name of the tea stall turned out to be 'Saif Chal Wala' and the actress happily posed in front of it.

Goes without saying, Sara's post cracked up netizens. Along with the picture, Sara also used the 'I Love You Dad' GIF to soften the blow.

Check out Sara's hilarious 'Saif Chal Wala' post below:

The photo seems to be clicked on the sets of Atrangi Re as the actress recently wrapped up the film. Just yesterday, Sara shared a series of photos from the last day of Atrangi Re shoot. The photos features, Dhanush, and her director Aanand L Rai.

“Thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team." Sara wrote in her heartfelt note.

Credits :Pinkvilla

