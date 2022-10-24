Sara Ali Khan poses with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday in Diwali party; Fans say Kartik Aaryan is missing

Actress Sara Ali Khan has been dishing out major fashion goals with her blingy outfits this Diwali season. She has been attending Bollywood Diwali parties with her handsome brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Sunday, the star kids were seen gracing Amrit Pal Bindra's party in style. The party was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday among others.

On the occasion of Diwali, Sara treated her fans with some inside glimpses. She took to Instagram and dropped cool pictures with Ananya, Janhvi, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Ibrahim. Her pictures with the girls have grabbed everyone's attention. The trio looked all things gorgeous in their traditional yet chic outfits. Ananya looked ravishing in a red sheer saree styled with a blingy blouse. On the other hand, Janhvi rocked a shimmery saree paired with a plunging neckline blouse while Sara wore a printed lehenga. The boys were seen sporting stylish sherwani. Sharing the pictures with her fans, Sara wrote, "Happy Diwali. Love, light and prosperity to all." Have a look:

Sara also shared a collage featuring Janhvi and Ananya on her Instagram story and called them 'Patakhas'. She wrote, "Happy Diwali. Only pyaar for these 2 patakhas." Have a look:

Soon after Sara posted the pictures, fans were seen reacting to her post. One of the fans wrote, "you are looking so beautiful." Another fan was seen rooting for Varun and Sara. The comment read, "Varsara." Others were seen mentioning Kartik Aaryan's name in the comments section. Fans wrote, "4th slide me only kartik aaryan is missing." His name was mentioned due to the history he shares with the trio.

Work front

Sara will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal. The duo has completed shooting for their first film together. Sara also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.