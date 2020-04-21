Sara Ali Khan posing with her girl gang in a throwback photo from her NYC trip will make you miss your friends

Sara Ali Khan’s throwback photo from her New York trip from 2019 is going viral on social media. Her close friend shared it on social media amid Coronavirus lockdown. Check it out.

Actress Sara Ali Khan is surely enjoying her quarantine period with her mom Amrita Singh and brother and proof of it was shared on social media a few days back. But the outgoing star is also missing her girl gang and their last year’s New York trip. Yes, in 2019, Sara headed to New York with her close friends and photos from her trip were all over social media after she shared it on her handle. From relishing pizzas to chilling with her friends, Sara was having the time of her life.

Now, her close friend Ahilya took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Sara from their New York trip. In the photo, Sara is seen sitting with her girlfriends and smiling while posing for the camera. The Simmba star can be seen clad in baggy red pants with a yellow shirt over a tee. Her hair is left partially open as she posed next to her BFFS for a cool photo. Seeing the same, we bet you will be reminded of your girl gang as well.

Also Read|Sara Ali Khan highlights weight loss journey with throwback pic but we noticed something unusual about Ibrahim

Sara liked the photo on Instagram and fans showered heaps of love over it. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Coolie No 1 with . The film is directed by David Dhawan and stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. The shoot of the film was over before the country went into lockdown mode. Since then, Sara has been at home. The release was scheduled for May 1, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, the release date will be changed. Apart from this, Sara also has Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's throwback photo:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×