Sara Ali Khan praises David Beckham for his work-life balance; football icon calls it 'perfect description'

David Beckham is currently in India. The football icon enjoyed the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand yesterday, November 15. Then he attended the party organized by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Today, November 16, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan engaged in a conversation with legendary footballer David Beckham in Mumbai. They had a conversation about Beckham's dedication to social responsibility and his lifestyle. They also talked about his Netflix documentary titled. Beckham.

Sara Ali Khan lauds David Beckham for balancing his work-life perfectly

During their conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan and David Beckham discussed social responsibility, covering Beckham's life and his Netflix documentary. Sara praised Beckham for his work-life balance and ability to maintain his family life despite his fame.

In a clip on social media that is going viral, Sara can be heard saying, “If one is as big a celebrity as you are, it could get difficult to be seen as a human being. There is so much glamour, there is so much pressure that sometimes it’s difficult to see who you are and I think for your family and children, there is this beautiful personal peace.”

Reacting to her words, David said, “Thank you for saying that and I don’t think it has been explained and talked about like this. It’s a perfect description.”

The football maestro also discussed his Netflix documentary, Beckham. He said that he did a documentary with Victoria where she talked about being working class. Explaining the scene, David said, "The thing about that scene was that we were filming and Victoria never watched the stuff that I did and I didn’t watch what she did."

"So, I took my headphones on and I knew the stuff that she was going to say but then I felt that ‘this is my moment’ and it was quite a funny moment," added he.

On the other hand, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that David Beckham is set to grace the grand party tonight hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. The party will be taking place at King Khan's Mannat.

