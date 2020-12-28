Sara Ali Khan praises Ibrahim Ali Khan's sense of humour; Advises him to be 'all rounded' for Bollywood debut

In a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan talks about the advice she wants to give to her brother Ibrahim for his Bollywood debut. Here’s what she has said.

’s elder son is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The handsome hunk is known for his dapper looks and has a huge fan following even before venturing into acting. Each time, he steps out in the city, Ibrahim leaves everyone in awe of him. He had done many photoshoots with his sister Sara Ali Khan. While everyone is eying on his acting debut, Saif had earlier confirmed it and said Ibrahim seems "prepared for a career as an actor" and would pursue acting after his completing his studies.

He also stated that he would love all his children to be in the profession as he believes it is the best place to work in. Now, in a recent interview with Times of India, Sara Ali Khan has opened about his brother’s debut and opined that her only tip to him would be to just be an “all-rounded human being.” She added the only advice that she can give to him is to take the experience of different things in life.

The leading daily quoted her saying, “I don't think meri aukat aayi hai abhi tak, ke main kisiko tips du, lekin main itna zarur boleungi ke life main alag alag cheezo ka anubhav karna bohot zaruri hai. Chahe woh education, chahe woh traveling ho, chahe woh baatein karna ho ya logo ko observe karna ho, that is very, very important. So that's something I would advise him to do and the rest. He has his mother and father and a lot of other people to tell him what to do.”

Further, while praising his sense of humour, she said, “My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world.”

The Simmba star also pointed out that if Ibrahim needs any advice in terms of acting he can always take from people in the family as "there are much bigger actors and much more experienced than her."

Meanwhile, Sara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film Coolie No. 1 with . She is currently busy shooting for Atrangi Re with and Dhanush.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×