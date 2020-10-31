Sara Ali Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Actresses who went for quick getaways as soon as unlock phase began

COVID 19 became the reason why many Bollywood stars were confined at home. However, as soon as Unlock began, many B-towners packed their bags and headed for vacays. From Priyanka Chopra to Sara Ali Khan to Taapsee and more, check out who headed where.

For Bollywood stars, 2020 surely has proved to be more or less like confinement as many of them were forced to coop up in their homes to remain safe, just like everyone else. Due to the dreaded COVID outbreak, travel plans of many stars like , Sara Ali Khan and more went for a toss. For over 6 months, many stars remained at home and even work came to a standstill. Hence, when the unlock phase finally began, our Btowners could not wait to pack their bags and leave.

Speaking of this, some opted to head for the tropics and seas like Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, , others headed for more city vibes like Alaya F, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, . Whatever be the case, our gorgeous Btowners who could not wait to step out and get a whiff of much-needed freedom. So, check out some amazing glimpses from their vacays while you are still confined at home.!

Sara Ali Khan’s Goa diaries

The gorgeous Pataudi starlet had been spending time at home and working out with her brother until August. It seems like Sara could not wait to head out for her birthday and settled for a Goa trip with her friends. The star headed to Goa with brother and friends and shared several glimpses of her enjoying the cool sea breeze. From soaking in Vitamin-Sea to chilling in the pool in a bikini, Sara ditched her mask while staying at a nice safe spot in the seaside haven in India!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Parineeti Chopra’s getaway

Well, the Chopra sisters did spend a lot of time at their homes with family. While Priyanka remained in the US with Nick Jonas, Parineeti too was confined to home. However, with the first chance to head out, Priyanka packed her bags and headed out the door to enjoy a nice vacay with her pooch in Europe. The star has been sharing gorgeous photos from the same. Be it posing with her pooch or playing Golf, PeeCee is surely enjoying every bit of it before heading back.

On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra has been vacationing with her brother Shivang Chopra and mom Reena Chopra. The starlet may be spending time out and about on the streets of London in the UK. But, she has not yet ditched her mask. She shared a gorgeous photo while posing on the busy streets of London. And her brother shared a cute photo while posing with her exactly at the same spot!

Taapsee Pannu’s Maldives fun

After staying at home for months, Taapsee Pannu headed to soak in some Vitamin-Sea with her sister Shagun and Evania Pannu. Not just this, in some of her photos, one could spot her beau, Mathias Boe. From going all ‘biggini shoot’ with her beau and sisters to relishing yummy delights at an island resort, the Maldives vacay surely helped in rejuvenating the star before she returned to work. Oh, and she kept teasing fans with gorgeous glimpses from the seaside paradise!

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi’s family trip to isolated paradise

Keeping in mind that they had a little one to take care of, Neha and Angad remained at home for the longest time. However, they too managed to squeeze in a quick getaway as soon as they had a chance. And guess what? They too opted to head to the tropical seaside paradise in Maldives. In an isolated gorgeous resort, Neha and Angad spent quality time together and well, also enjoyed a lot of pool time with their munchkin, Mehr.!

Alaya F’s Dubai calling

The young starlet did spend a long time at home after her debut this year in Jawaani Jaaneman. However, at the first chance, Alaya F too headed for a fun and luxurious trip to Dubai. Sharing gorgeous monochrome photos on her Instagram handle, Alaya posed on a yacht with the backdrop of one of the most iconic hotels in the world, Burj-Al-Arab. Now, that’s how one makes up for being confined at home for months!

Kiara Advani’s jungle Safari

While the star had a big release lined up ahead of her in Laxmii, Kiara did manage to squeeze in a quick trip to the wilderness with her sister and friends. The star too had been spending time at home away from work due to COVID 19 lockdown and surely was in need of a quick trip. Hence, Kiara packed her bags and headed out with friends. She shared a stunning video of her trip and well, it surely is making fans envious!

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Pahadi Darshan

The star with 2 releases lined up including Ludo and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari also was confined to home when COVID 19 lockdown was enforced. However, at the first chance she had, Fatima headed to the mountains with her pet and friends to Bir. The gorgeous star has been chronicling her ‘pahadi’ getaway on her Instagram handle and frankly, seeing the gorgeous photos, you’d too like to pack your bags and ditch self-quarantine. From spending time with locals to chilling in the hills, Fatima is surely making the most of her vacay before coming back to Mumbai!

