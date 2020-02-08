Sara Ali Khan proposes Kartik Aaryan with a balloon and we are totally rooting for the Love Aaj Kal duo; VIDEO

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are definitely the most adorable duo and their videos and photos are proof. Check out this adorable video right here.

Love Aaj Kal promotions are on in full swing and the leading duo of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan has all our attention for all the right reasons. Both Kartik and Sara are snapped out and about in the city as they promote their films, and well, the two sure have a lot of fun while they are on it. Photos and videos of the two keep doing the rounds, apart from the ones that they share of course, and we can't seem to get enough of it at all.

And today, as they headed out for promotions, the two decided to take the spirit of propose day in style and so, when asked by the paps to take the Balloon, Sara gave it to Kartik and called the day Balloon day instead. Both Sara and Kartik look as chirpy as always and well, if nothing at all, they have us gushing over them just like every single time. As usual, Sara looks stunning in that mix of outfit while Kartik makes for a handsome man.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's video here:

Apart from Love Aaj Kal, both of them have other films lined up ahead as well. Sara, will be next seen in Coolie No.1 co-starring and following that, will also be a part of Atrangi Re. Kartik, on the other hand, is currently shooting for Dostana 2, and will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

