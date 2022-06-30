Sara Ali Khan proves fitness comes first with latest post; Says ‘You don’t take a holiday from work out’

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is quite active on social media. The Pataudi princess enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and she makes sure to keep them intrigued with her posts. From her movie announcements to vacation pics, on set fun and family time, Sara’s social media posts never fail to grab the eyeballs. Apart from this, the Love Aaj Kal actress has also been a fitness freak and is often seen motivating her fans with her fitness journey.

In fact, Sara makes sure to work out irrespective of her busy schedule or vacations. And as the Simmba actress is holidaying in London these days, fitness continues to be her priority. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared pics from the gym as she make sure to sweat out during her vacation. In the pics, the Kedarnath actress was seen dressed in a black athleisure which she had paired with a white jacket, cap and a pair of white sneakers. Sara was also seen carrying a sling bag and was enjoying her favourite drink post the workout. She captioned the image as, “You don’t take a holiday from work out, you holiday TO work out!”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled project which will mark her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The Atrangi Re actress has been all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor and stated, “You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”. As of now, Sara is working with Vikrant Massey for Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight.