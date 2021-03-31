Sara Ali Khan proves her celestial fascination once again by sharing glimpses of the sun and moon; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to post a mesmerizing collage of the sun and the moon, as she captured the beauty of nature. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan is very active on her social media and likes to keep all her fans updated with her life. The actress who shares breathtaking pictures of her from various photoshoots also posts quirky moments on her Instagram. Amongst all her amazing snaps, the glamourous diva loves taking pictures under the sun. The star is often seen posing for the perfect rim-light pictures in the natural outdoor setting. The star also mentions her fascination with the sun in the captions.

The diva shares multiple pictures of the sun, each time she witnesses the ball of fire in the sky. A few weeks ago, the diva had posted photos of her view from the window of her flight, which showed the sun setting in three jaw-dropping shots. The actress took to her Instagram handle to post a collage of the sun and the moon. The mesmerizing snaps captured the beauty of nature. While posting the stunning shot, the actress also added a bunch of celestial-themed stickers and also wished her fans ‘Sleep well’ before calling it a night.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

On the work front, Sara recently wrapped up her forthcoming romantic-drama film Atrangi Re which is helmed by Aanand L Rai. The actress took to social media to make the announcement of the same and shared a series of pictures with her co-actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The star also penned an emotional message for the film’s director and her co-actors.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in a colourful ethnic outfit as she gets papped in the city on Holi

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×