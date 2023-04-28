Sara Ali Khan proves she is a Marvel fan as she pranks Ashish Chanchlani about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Sara Ali Khan just proved that she is a big Marvel fan as she pranked YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Sara often shares her goofy and funny side on her social media space and this time, she showed that she is a huge fan when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy.

Sara Ali Khan shows off her Guardians of the Galaxy knowledge

In a video shared by Marvel India, the actress is seen making it to the gym in a pair of light blue gym-wear. She notices Ashish walking on the treadmill while vibing to the Guardians of the Galaxy theme song.

As a way of making conversation, Sara compliments the ‘dog’ on the YouTuber’s tee-shirt – only it’s not a dog. She then calls it a rabbit, little panda, big hamster, and more, only to be corrected by Ashish that the image on his tee-shirt is that of Rocket – a raccoon, who defeated the big villain of the MCU - Thanos.

Sara then shows off her Marvel knowledge and says that Rocket is from ‘half world’ and was born in the summer of 1976. Ashish is shocked that the actress is equally a big fan of the franchise just like he is and that she was just pulling his leg.

Both Sara and Ashish then note that the last film in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theatres in India on May 5th.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The upcoming Marvel film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

The movie is directed and written by James Gunn.

Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” releases in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Only in Cinemas.

