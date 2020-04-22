Sara Ali Khan pulls of a 'rocking' lip shade with her gym gear and we think it is bold and beautiful; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan rocks the lipstick shade we think is not everyone's cup of coffee and we are definitely rooting for her. Check the photo out.

Sara Ali Khan has always pulled off some of the finest outfits and while she prefers to keep it subtle and elegant, just some times, we cannot take our eyes off her and her recent photo on social media happens to be one of them. Sara has been ultra-active on social media since forever and as it turns out, right now is a good time to pull off some fine experiments as we might call it. The Love Aaj Kal actress has all of our attention and how.

Sara shared a photo in her workout gear and while she shared the photo upside down, that is not something that has got our attention. Her caption and the blue-grey lip colour is what seems to have caught us rather off guard and we love every bit of it. We all remember how garnered a lot of attention for pulling off the lipstick shade she did at the Cannes but Sara has done it with a little twist. Sara wrote, "When life throws you upside down- make sure you have rocking lipstick on #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive."

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Sara made her debut with Kedarnath, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput, and soon, she was seen in Simmba along with . Next, the actress did Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan, however, the movie did not do very well. Up ahead, the actress has two films lined up, namely, Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and .

