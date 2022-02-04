Sara Ali Khan pushing her spot girl in the pool is proof that she is the biggest prankster around; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one actress who is always posting fun videos of her on her social media. She is very active on Instagram and often gives her fans and followers a glimpse of what is going on in her life. Well, she took to her photo-sharing app yesterday and started an ‘ask me anything’ session with her fans. Her fans asked her about a lot of things from her favourite destination to her favourite actor and the Kedarnath actress answered each question. But the one thing that has definitely grabbed our attention is the video that proves she is the biggest prankster.

In one of her Instagram stories, Sara Ali Khan shared the question that a fan asked her. The question read, ‘Worst prank that you have played on someone in your life’. Replying to this Sara posted a video of the prank. She could be seen posing in a white bikini with her spot girl who was dressed in all-black attire. A few seconds after posing the actress pushed her into the pool right behind them. Well, this video proves that Sara is quite a prankster and is always having fun on the sets even with her team.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has just wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film opposite Vicky Kaushal. They were shooting for the film in Indore and several pictures and videos from the sets went viral.

In fact, recently, Sara and Vicky both shared the first look of their film and we bet it left everyone super-excited to see this Jodi on the silver screen.

