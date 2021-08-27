Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan feel at peace at picturesque temple and monastery in Ladakh; PHOTOS

Actress Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan are currently on a Ladakh exploration trip and have been sharing snippets of it on social media. On Friday, Sara shared a video while soaking in the calm at Thiksey Monastery and later, dropped several photos with Radhika from their trip in the hills. Sharing the photos, Sara wrote, "प्रकृति सुख शांति" as the caption. The Simmba actress, over the past few days, has been giving only a sneak peek of her Ladakh vacay with Radhika.

Now, on Friday, Sara dropped a couple of photos with Radhika as they explored the sites of the Buddhist Temple and Monastery in Ladakh. In one of the photos, both Radhika and Sara could be seen together on a step. In another photo, both could be seen posing next to the Stupa in Ladakh. In one of the photos, Sara is seen praying at the Buddhist Temple in Ladakh and soaking in the calm. We also get to see Sara standing amid several Buddhist flags. The two stars captured the picturesque locations while chronicling their Ladakh trip in photos.

#SaraAliKhan is enjoying her time in Ladakh and visited the Thikse Monastery today pic.twitter.com/hza1C6zbO2 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 27, 2021

Earlier, Sara also shared snippets while enjoying the scenic beauty at the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. She had also shared a glimpse of herself enjoying the view of the river flowing by the side of her hotel as she enjoyed a swing in the balcony. Photos of the actress as she explores the serene location of Ladakh are taking over the internet. It was just this week that Sara had flown to Ladakh with Radhika from Mumbai airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, Sara also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

