Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan & Jasleen Royal turn on their spiritual side in Ladakh; Pic

Sara Ali Khan has been giving us some major travel goals by posting some amazing pictures from her visit to Ladakh. She has been accompanied by Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. From taking a dip in the river to meditating in a Buddhist temple, the actress has been doing it all. Well, her recent Instagram story has a picture of her, Radhika and Jasleen posing outside a Gurudwara.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of her, Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal standing outside Gurudwara Shri Pathar Sahib. Sara stood in the middle and she put her hands on the shoulder of Jasleen and Radhika. Sara had a white dupatta covering her head. That dupatta hid her outfit. Radhika looked stunning in a brown jacket and blue denim. She covered her head with a blue coloured bandana. Jasleen on the other hand wore a blue denim jacket over her blue jeans and had covered her head with the same blue coloured bandana as Radhika. The three ladies seemed to have turned on their spiritual side.

While many wait for more photos, the current photos are surely being loved by fans of Sara, Radhika and Jasleen.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and has been shot in several locations in India including Agra, New Delhi and Varanasi. Besides this, the film is being produced by Aanand and Bhushan Kumar. Sara also reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Aditya Dhar.

