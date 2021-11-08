Sara Ali Khan & Radhika Madan prove they are the OG 90s kids as ‘filmy meets filmier’ in this fun video

Sara Ali Khan, Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal had taken social media by storm with their travel pictures when they went on a girls trip to Ladakh. All the three stars used to post pictures and videos from their trip and made sure to keep their fans entertained. Well, if you thought the travel dose is over then hold on as Jasleen Royal has taken to her Instagram handle to post a video from what appears to be that trip as Sara and Radhika can be seen grooving to Pehla Nasha.

In the video, Jasleen Royal can be seen taking a selfie video as the song Pehla Nasha from the very famous Aamir Khan movie was playing in the background. The singer first pans the camera to Radhika Madan who is standing facing her back towards the camera and then turns back and starts dancing. Jasleen then pans the camera towards Sara who too starts grooving to the song by spreading her hands. Sharing this fun video Jasleen wrote. “When filmy meets filmier. Guess who's who.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While there were reports about Sara sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, there have been reports that the duo has been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com.

