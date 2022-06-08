Sara Ali Khan & Ranveer Singh look stylish in latest SELFIE as latter visits his Simmba co-actor

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors among the newbies in B’Town. Sara is only a few films old in Bollywood. However, she has successfully found her own space in the big and glamourous world of showbiz. She made her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, and ever since then, she has been constantly a part of the limelight. She has a huge following on social media, where she regularly treats fans to sneak-peeks of her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few hours back, Sara took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a selfie with none other than Ranveer Singh.

A few hours back, Sara took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a selfie featuring herself with her Simmba co-actor Ranveer Singh. The actors looked super stylish in the photo. Ranveer was seen dressed in a red co-ord set featuring a sweatshirt and joggers. Sara, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a printed blue and white outfit. Her sleek and shiny hair was kept open with a middle parting. And her makeup looked absolutely flawless. Both the actors looked vibrantly at the camera as they posed for a selfie.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote in the caption, “Visit from the best @ranveersingh”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Sara and Ranveer have some interesting projects in the pipeline. Sara, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey opposite her.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor was recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which unfortunately, did not do too well at the box office. He now has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.

