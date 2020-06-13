  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan with Ranveer Singh or Sushant Singh Rajput; The better onscreen pair? COMMENT

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular Gen-Y stars who made her debut in 2018. She worked with Ranveer Singh in Simmba and Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. But, we’d like to know from you, with whom do you think Sara looked the best on screen? Tell us in the comments.
14408 reads Mumbai
When it comes to the Gen-Y of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has been able to make a name for herself with just 3 films. Sara made her debut in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput co-starrer Kedarnath. Next, she went on to work with Ranveer Singh in Simmba and won the hearts of everyone with her quirk and fun character in the film. While both films were of different genres, Sara’s acting and performance was loved in both and she became a popular style icon for many young girls. 

Coming to Sara and Ranveer, the two stars worked together in Simmba and managed to nail their performance. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated and fans loved how their frequency of having fun with each other match. Even off the screen, during the promotions of the film, Sara and Ranveer used to poke fun at each other. Sara’s quirky and carefree attitude matched Ranveer's offbeat looks and style. Whenever they stepped out for promotions, fans were left in awe. In the film too, as Simmba and Shagun, their cute banter and fun with each other clicked with the audiences and it became a huge hit. Seeing this, many fans of Ranveer and Sara hope they reunite on screen in the future too. 

Here's a photo of Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh:

However, Sara’s debut with Kedarnath also had garnered a lot of attention, thanks to her on-screen pairing with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was a love story between two people of different religions in the midst of a natural calamity and Sara and Sushant’s subtle chemistry as Mukku and Mansur impressed audiences. Not just this, Sara and Sushant’s dance in the song Sweetheart was one of the major highlights of the film and also gave fans a glimpse of their endearing chemistry. Back then, whenever the two stepped out for promotions, they made heads turn with their style and banter. Even now, many wish to see them on screen again. 

Here's a photo of Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput:

Now, between Ranveer and Sushant, we’d like to know from you, who looked the best on-screen with Sara? Go ahead and tell us in the comment section.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

I think both but ranveer more♥️

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Both pairs are good

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Sara is good with everyone ♥️

Anonymous 26 minutes ago

Both pairs are good

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

Sushant

Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Ranveer

Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Neither. She still has to find a good pairing for herself. I feel she and VD will be in sync.

