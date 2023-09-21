Sara Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha pose with Kartik Aaryan; visit his home for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 has been a delightful occasion for all the celebrities in town. The puja was held on September 19, Tuesday, and it was followed by the Ganapati Visarjan on Wednesday, September 20. Like other B-town celebrities, Kartik Aaryan also bid goodbye to Bappa as he organized a Ganpati Visarjan puja at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday night. The puja was attended by many Bollywood celebs. A while ago, Sara Ali Khan was seen arriving at Kartik Aaryan's house for the festival. Now, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani shared a picture of herself posing with Sara, Kartik, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Sara Ali Khan poses with Kartik Aaryan at the latter's residence for Ganesh Chaturthi

A while ago, Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani shared a picture where Sara Ali Khan and she can be seen posing with Kartik Aaryan, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Sara wore a pink salwar set and accessorized with heavy jewelry. She neatly tied her hair. On the other hand, Raveena's daughter Rasha looks gorgeous in a pale green salwar set. She kept her hair open.

Kartik opted for a yellow kurta and Manish wore a blue kurta, and white trousers and paired it with a black jacket. Take a look:

Work-wise, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Metro In Dino. Anurag Basu's directorial marks her first on-screen collaboration with popular actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress has several projects lined up.

She is set to join senior actress Karisma Kapoor and talented actor Vijay Varma for the upcoming comedy-thriller Murder Mubarak. Sara will also be playing the lead role in Ae Watan Mere Watan. The period drama film is directed by Kannan Iyer.

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in Chandu Champion which marks his first collaboration with Kabir Khan and his second with Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will be released on the occasion of Eid in June 2024.

