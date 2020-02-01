Sara Ali Khan REACTS to brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut: He has to complete his education first

Currently, Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan

To say that Sara Ali Khan and are one of the most good looking brother-sister of B-town then we are sure that there’d be hardly anyone who’d disagree. Why? Because whenever Sara and Ibrahim step out of their abode, they hog the limelight. Now, post Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, netizens often wonder as to when will Ibrahim Ali Khan make his big Bollywood debut and when this Love Aaj Kal actress was quizzed about the same, she had said that first, Ibrahim needs to complete his education and post that, he can do whatever he wants to.

“There is a huge gap between dreams and reality. He is a good actor, but he is also good at sports. Right now, he has to complete his education; it’s non-negotiable. Then, he can do whatever he wants to,” shared Sara, and well, we totally agree with it. Often, Ibrahim Ali Khan is papped playing cricket in the city and often, daddy comes to watch his son play. Whether he decides to become a sportsman or an actor, we are sure that he’d be one good looking man.

In order to ring in the New Year’s, Sara Ali Khan had jetted off to Maldives with brother and mother, Amrita Singh, for a getaway and as we speak, Sara Ali Khan is busy with the promotions of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and post this, Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No.1 and Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi starring and Dhanush.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More