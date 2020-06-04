Sara Ali Khan REACTS to George Floyd’s demise and elephant killing; Says ‘All lives matter’

After George Floyd’s racism incident and the elephant killing in Kerala have enraged people from all walks of life, Sara Ali Khan also expressed her anger on the incidents with an important message.

As the world is fighting a grave battle against COVID 19 pandemic these days, shocking incidents of inhumanity and insanity by humans have come into the light which has raised questions about the sanity of people. It hasn’t been long when George Floyd had died after a police officer pressed his knee on his neck in the United States. There was a massive outrage among the people across the world and several protests have been going on against racism. Amid this, another heartbreaking news shook the nation after a pregnant elephant was killed brutally in Kerala.

Both the incidents have left people from all walks of life appalled and people are taking to social media to express their anger. In fact, several celebrities have condemned that the heinous acts on social media. While #BlackLivesMatter has been ruling the social media post George Floyd’s demise, Sara shared the message but with a twist. The Love Aaj Kal actress shared emoticon of a human hand with different skin colours along with an elephant trunk and emphasised that “All lives matter.”

Here’s a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post on the recent brutal incidents across the world:

Talking about the elephant killing, the poor animal was allegedly offered a pineapple stuffed with crackers by a local which in turn killed the elephant. Celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, , , , , Randeep Hooda took to speak against the heinous act. “Maybe animals are less wild and humans less human. What happened with that #elephant is heartbreaking, inhumane and unacceptable! Strict action should be taken against the culprits. #AllLivesMatter,” Akshay had tweeted.

