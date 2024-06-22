Sara Ali Khan recalls being sued for Rs 5 crore over dates clash for Kedarnath and Simmba; details inside

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, bagged the lead roles in two movies while entering Bollywood. While Sara started her career with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath in 2018, she also starred in Rohit Shetty's film Simmba the same month that year.

Sara got herself into legal trouble while filming Kedarnath and Simmba back then.

Sara Ali Khan talks about a lawsuit filed against her

In an interview with Midday, Sara Ali Khan revealed that she got sued for Rs 5 crore over the date clash between Kedarnath and Simmba in 2018.

The actress recalled that she had initially signed Kedarnath; however, the co-producers of Abhishek Kapoor's directorial backed out during the filming. After this, she signed Simmba.

The incident led to a court case against her by the makers of Kedarnath. "2018 May, I was supposed to do Simmba; Kedarnath was the first film I signed. It was all good. Then some dates went up and down. And I also signed Simmba," Sara said.

"But now there were 3-4 dates that were coinciding. And I got sued for Rs 5 crore. I was very nervous because I didn't have Rs 5 crore," she added.

Sara shot for Kedarnath and Simmba at the same time

Sara Ali Khan further shared that the matter was settled between the directors, Rohit Shetty and Abhishek Kapoor, out of court, and the actress split her time to shoot both Kedarnath and Simmba.

Advertisement

The Kedarnath actress remembered the situation, saying, "My grandfather, my mother's father was dying in Delhi, and Ibrahim was in school, my mom was in Delhi, and I was served a vakalatnama at home, and I was like, ‘Now what do I do with this?’ I didn’t understand."

Sara sent her management team to the court as her shoot was scheduled at the time. When talking about Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, the actress said he "had his reasons."

Later, Rohit Shetty met Abhishek Kapoor, and the Simmba director agreed to give the Kedarnath makers three days to shoot. Sara managed to travel from Hyderabad to Mumbai to shoot both films simultaneously.

She concluded that it was all sorted out between her and Abhishek Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in the historical biographical film Ae Watan Mere Watan earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sara Ali Khan has THIS connection to Dilip Kumar? Actress says 'I'm going to tell people'