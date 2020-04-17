Sara Ali Khan recalls her last night before the lockdown and it was all about friends, fun & dance; PHOTO

Sara Ali Khan has shared another fun photo on her social media, this time, from her last night before the lockdown happened. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus lockdown is ideally the perfect time to reminisce good old days and since we are all stuck at home right now due to the ongoing crisis, social media seems to be quite the fun place to be at since everyone has abundant of things to share. Also, thanks to the lockdown, with everything going on outside, social media has finally become a happy place to be at with everyone trying to share positivity and all things nice. And so, here's Sara Ali Khan, sharing what was she up to one day before the lockdown.

Sara shared a photo with Orhan Awatramani from what looks like the performance day from Zee Cine Awards, and well, we like it. Since everything is on a halt right now as far as other things are concerned, social media is the only place to get updates about what are celebrities up to. Sara looked stunning in a red shimmery outfit and we love all that makeup she has chosen to go with. And apart from that, since it says about last night in the photo, it is quite literally the last night, only, before the lockdown.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo right here:

Meanwhile, Sara has also been keeping fans updated with what has she been up to and apart from sharing major throwback photos from when she was a child or her recent trips, she has also been sharing all these fun videos, the latest of which turned out to be the ongoing Tik Tik question and answer challenge. It featured mother Amrita Singh and brother . On the work front, she was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

