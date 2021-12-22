Sara Ali Khan recalls the most rude comment she received after Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan tanked.

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her fifth official film release ever since she made her debut in 2018. The actress is going all out to promote Atrangi Re and during one such promotion, Sara was quizzed about the worst criticism she received for her performance so far. Appearing on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee Shots with Karan, Sara opened up one of the rudest comments she heard.

The actress revealed that the comment came after the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 at the box office. She had starred in the Imtiaz Ali directorial with Kartik Aaryan. Opening up on the criticism, Sara told host Karan Johar, "I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude."

The film's promotions were at an all-time high as netizens and fans shipped Kartik and Sara's relationship. However, the film failed to make enough noise at the box office and was declared a flop.

Sara will now be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The Aanand L Rai directorial has skipped the theatrical release and will be releasing on a streaming platform instead.

On the show, Sara was also asked to dish out a few words of advice to younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is gearing up for his debut. "Ibrahim is older, so I guess I would probably tell him the same thing my parents always told me, to stay balanced and have a sense of yourself external to the films," Sara said.

