Sara Ali Khan RECALLS sitting through a long narration as Amrita Singh didn’t allow her to fake cardiac arrest

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most candid and popular young stars. Recently, in an interview, Sara recounted an experience of a lengthy narration when she wanted to fake cardiac arrest but her mom Amrita Singh talked sense into her.

Among the popular stars of the Gen-Z, Sara Ali Khan is the one who has filmmakers lining up to cast her in their films. Despite being just 3 films old, Sara enjoys a massive fan base and the star is considered to be one of the style icons of the youth. However, despite all of it, the gorgeous Love Aaj Kal star revealed that there was once a film narration that she wanted to escape at all costs and was even willing to fake a heart attack but her mom Amrita Singh talked sense into her.

Yes, in a candid conversation with East India Comedy, Sara revealed that once she was stuck in a very lengthy narration and the filmmaker was going on and on about the film. However, the Love Aaj Kal star shared that she wanted to escape the narration even by going to the extreme length of wanting to fake cardiac arrest. Sara described the episode and said, “There was this one time. I am not going to say much…because he said so much!”

She went onto reveal that she called her mom, Amrita Singh from the washroom and told her that she is ready to fake cardiac arrest to get out the narration. However, the Love Aaj Kal star was told by the senior star to sit through the narration and to be professional till the end. Sara recalled the incident and said, “I went to the restroom with my phone, three hours in, and I told my mom, ‘Look, I know that we are all professional and we should be thankful for these opportunities… But can I pretend to have a cardiac arrest? Is that allowed?’ She said no, so I asked, ‘Should I faint? Should I throw up? What do I do?’ She told me that I have to go back with professionalism and continue till the end.”

Later, Sara revealed that she continued to hear the filmmaker for five hours and then when she went home, she told her mom Amrita that she hates her now and she doesn’t want to talk and just needs sleep. Well, surely the starlet tried her best to escape the situation but was talked out of it by her mom. On the work front, Sara’s recent release is Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal by Imtiaz Ali. Next, Sara will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 with . It will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. Apart from this, Sara recently announced a film with Dhanush and titled Atrangi Re. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2021.

