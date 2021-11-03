Sara Ali Khan recalls thinking of Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh as ‘negative people’: I remember being disturbed

Sara Ali Khan and her childhood memories often leave the fans intrigued. This Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has often left fans amazed with her throwback stories. And she is making the headlines once again as she opened up on her film based childhood memories and recalled her parents being ‘negative people’. Talking about it, Sara said that she thought that her father used foul language and her mother ran a porn site and admitted being really disturbed with this. 

Talking about it during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Sara said this happened after she had watched Saif’s Omkara and Amrita’s Kalyug. To note, Saif played the role of Ishwar ‘Langda’ Tyagi in Omkara while Amrita was seen as the lead antagonist in Kunal Kemmu starrer Kalyug. Sara said, “All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’.”

Meanwhile, Sara also opened up on her parents’ divorce and said that it wasn’t difficult for her to accept. “I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes,” she added.

Credits: Harper Bazaar via Hindustan Times


