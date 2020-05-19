Sara Ali Khan recalls the time when she graduated from Columbia University 4 years back; See Photos

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Sara Ali Khan expresses her excitement sharing the time she had graduated from Columbia University in New York which was on 19th May 2016.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone has been urged to stay indoors. However, people have also been trying to find creative ways to keep themselves busy amid the lockdown. While some are having a fun time trying on filters on social media apps, some are trying their hands-on cooking. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the actress has been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, keeping her fans entertained and also, informed about what has been up with her. In fact, she has been sharing all these videos with her family members as well, and we definitely cannot get enough of it.

There are a few memories which hold a special place in our heart and for Sara Ali Khan one of her memories is when she had graduated. Recently, Sara took us down a memory lane to the time when she had graduated from Columbia University in New York 4 years back. In the first picture shared, the actress is seen standing with all her other classmates donning a blue coloured coat and a matching cap that is worn by each and every student during their graduation ceremony but the colour varies from college to college. In the second picture shared, Sara looks elated as she poses donning the graduation coat and cap with a white dress underneath the coat. The Kedarnath actress has paired up her look with her smile and a pair of matching heels.

Sharing the picture and expressing her excitement, Sara wrote, "19th May 2016 Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime #columbia #university #graduation #almamater #4yearsold."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, however, it did not work very well with the fans. Up ahead, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring . The film was supposed to release on May 1 but was postponed due to COVID 19 lockdown. She will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

