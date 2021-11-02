Sara Ali Khan reflects on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: They were much happier living in 2 new homes

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:21 PM IST  |  35.9K
   
Sara Ali Khan reflects on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: They were much happier living in 2 new homes
Sara Ali Khan reflects on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: They were much happier living in 2 new homes
Advertisement

As Karan Johar once aptly described Sara Ali Khan's home situation like a 'modern family', the actress also does not shy away from it. In the past, Sara Ali Khan has candidly spoken about her mum Amrita Singh and dad Saif Ali Khan's divorce and her relationship with them. In a recent interview, Sara reflected on how today they are two happy individuals. 

When asked about how her parents' divorce was not too difficult for her even though she was young. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, "I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes." 

She added, "For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all."  

“They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again,” Sara said adding that her mum is her best friend. As for dad Saif, the actor is available for her whenever Sara needs him by his side.   

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan & others shower King Khan with love

Advertisement

Credits: Harper's Bazaar India


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹39.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In India With Exceptional Sound Quality, Portable And Built In Mic-black

Mivi Play Bluetooth Speaker With 12 Hours Playtime. Wireless Speaker Made In Ind...

₹599.00
₹1,999.00 (70%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
View All