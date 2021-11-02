Sara Ali Khan reflects on Saif Ali Khan & Amrita Singh's divorce: They were much happier living in 2 new homes

As Karan Johar once aptly described Sara Ali Khan's home situation like a 'modern family', the actress also does not shy away from it. In the past, Sara Ali Khan has candidly spoken about her mum Amrita Singh and dad Saif Ali Khan's divorce and her relationship with them. In a recent interview, Sara reflected on how today they are two happy individuals.

When asked about how her parents' divorce was not too difficult for her even though she was young. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar India, Sara said, "I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of 9, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes."

She added, "For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes? So no, I don’t think that was difficult at all."

“They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again,” Sara said adding that her mum is her best friend. As for dad Saif, the actor is available for her whenever Sara needs him by his side.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

