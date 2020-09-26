Sara Ali Khan refutes allegations of drug consumption, admits being close to Sushant Singh Rajput: Report
In the latest update by India Today, the channel reported that the actress Sara Ali Khan has allegedly denied claims related to drug consumption before the Narcotics Control Bureau. However, India Today's report further claimed that Sara did admit closeness to her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports of India Today, Sara admitted before the NCB officials about smoking cigarettes, however, she completely denied allegations of drug consumption. Sara was called by the NCB for questioning today. She arrived in the afternoon at the zonal office of NCB.
As per India Today's report, Sara admitted that she came to close to Sushant Singh Rajput during the Kedarnath shoot. Further, the report by India Today claimed that the actress told the NCB officials about the farmhouse parties of Sushant. Further, the news channel's report claimed that the actress admitted to visiting Sushant's farmhouse. To note, a video of Sara and Sushant smoking on the balcony of his farmhouse had gone viral a few weeks ago. The India Today report further mentioned that Sara allegedly did not yet respond to Rhea Chakraborty's allegations on her.
Further, as per a report of Times Now, Sara allegedly told NCB officials that she did go to Thailand with Sushant. However, she denied all allegations related to drug consumption. As reported earlier, Rhea Chakraborty allegedly made allegations that Sushant started taking drugs during the time of Kedarnath shoot. Allegedly, as per another report by ABP news, Sara admitted that Sushant used to allegedly consume drugs in his vanity van. Sara was linked to Sushant during the promotions of their film Kedarnath. A few months back, Sushant’s close friend Samuel Haokip made a social media post and alleged that Sara and Sushant were together in a relationship. He even alleged that Sara broke up with Sushant after his film Sonchiriya tanked at the BO.
The actress was questioned for almost 5 and a half hours and she left along with Shraddha Kapoor after being probed by the agency. For their questioning, proper barricading was done outside by the police to avoid any chaos with the media.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Only SSR took drugs in his drug parties. Rest all were just sitting there.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Sushant wished now that the family leave things alot because the truth comes out now about his smoking mariyuana. it is not a crime to smoke but the media make a big deal of it. They need to find out who kill him .
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
Why is NCB leaking everything to the media?
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
NEVER FIGHT WITH A PIG,BOTH OF YOU WILL GET DIRTY BUT THE PIG WILL ENJOY IT.
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Bollywood has created biggest demand for Drugs, which creates crimes, illegal activities, prostitution, terrorism, money laundering plus lot more we all need to be very firm to save our country and finish Bollywood.
Anonymous 40 minutes ago
SARA YOU ARE LYING ANY WAY NONE OF YOU ARE STARS ANY MORE.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
How do these news channels get to know abt interrogation question and answer. BTW, Right news.
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
Thank God. Finally a true news.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Utter Shame on NCB who are also acting like Mumbai Police.....CBI also acting like Mumbai Police. Mossad should be asked to solve this mystery. Two days, everything will come out!!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
According to the boatman, drug parties were held at SSR's farmhouse. What does that make SSR? And was he underage like Kangana at the time? No. He was a grown up man.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kangs may have been consuming well into her twenties. This bs about being a teenager is irksome.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Chal jhooti
Anonymous 1 hour ago
care to explain why, she was with him for a while, its calleddating you see, SsR was not that superstar that sara want something from him other than having a relation