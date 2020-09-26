Sara Ali Khan refutes allegations of drug consumption, admits being close to Sushant Singh Rajput: Report

Sara Ali Khan was called by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning. The actress reportedly denied allegations of drug consumption. However, she allegedly accepted being close to Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the latest update by India Today, the channel reported that the actress Sara Ali Khan has allegedly denied claims related to drug consumption before the Narcotics Control Bureau. However, India Today's report further claimed that Sara did admit closeness to her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports of India Today, Sara admitted before the NCB officials about smoking cigarettes, however, she completely denied allegations of drug consumption. Sara was called by the NCB for questioning today. She arrived in the afternoon at the zonal office of NCB.

As per India Today's report, Sara admitted that she came to close to Sushant Singh Rajput during the Kedarnath shoot. Further, the report by India Today claimed that the actress told the NCB officials about the farmhouse parties of Sushant. Further, the news channel's report claimed that the actress admitted to visiting Sushant's farmhouse. To note, a video of Sara and Sushant smoking on the balcony of his farmhouse had gone viral a few weeks ago. The India Today report further mentioned that Sara allegedly did not yet respond to Rhea Chakraborty's allegations on her.

Further, as per a report of Times Now, Sara allegedly told NCB officials that she did go to Thailand with Sushant. However, she denied all allegations related to drug consumption. As reported earlier, Rhea Chakraborty allegedly made allegations that Sushant started taking drugs during the time of Kedarnath shoot. Allegedly, as per another report by ABP news, Sara admitted that Sushant used to allegedly consume drugs in his vanity van. Sara was linked to Sushant during the promotions of their film Kedarnath. A few months back, Sushant’s close friend Samuel Haokip made a social media post and alleged that Sara and Sushant were together in a relationship. He even alleged that Sara broke up with Sushant after his film Sonchiriya tanked at the BO.

The actress was questioned for almost 5 and a half hours and she left along with after being probed by the agency. For their questioning, proper barricading was done outside by the police to avoid any chaos with the media.

