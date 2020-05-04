Sara Ali Khan rehearsing to Aankh Marey in a throwback video is surely going to ward off your quarantine blues

Sara Ali Khan rehearses to Simmba’s song Aankh Marey in a throwback video and fans are loving it; Take a look

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and post that, Sara was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Now amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since all of us are in quarantine, we don’t get paparazzi photos of the actress and therefore, thanks to fan clubs, we get to see unseen photos and videos of the actress and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a video of Sara Ali khan wherein she is seen rehearsing to Simmba’s song- Aankh Marey. In the said video, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing pink joggers and black tank top and as always, she looks gorgeous and also, Sara lights up the internet as she happily rehearses for the song.

Now amid the Coronavirus pandemic, while has been cooking and washing utensils, Vicky Kaushal has been cleaning fans, Janhvi Kapoor has been baking breads, Sara, too, has been on a cooking spree as the actress has been whipping up pancakes and also, working out online with her trainer.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and the film released on Valentine’s Day but failed to impress the audience. Next, she will be seen with in Coolie No 1 directed by David Dhawan, and also, Anand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re. Prior to the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan was in Varanasi shooting for Atrangi Re and due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled.

Check out the video of Sara Ali Khan rehearsing to Aankh Marey in a throwback video

