Sara Ali Khan rejoices as she welcomes Akshay Kumar to Atrangi Re shoot: So privileged to be working with you

Sara Ali Khan took to social media to share a photo with Akshay Kumar as the latter joined the shoot of Atrangi Re. Khiladi Kumar is also a part of the Dhanush and Sara starrer that is helmed by Aanand L Rai.

After months of shooting with Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan welcomed her second co-star for Atrangi Re, as he joined the shooting today. Sara, Akshay and Dhanush were announced to headline Aanand L Rai's directorial earlier this year. Sara and Dhanush had been shooting for the film prior to the pandemic and in October, they kicked off the second schedule amid the new normal. Now, Akshay also has joined the shoot with Sara and to welcome him, Sara shared a photo with him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara dropped a photo and wrote, "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!" In the still that appeared from the film, Sara and Akshay could be seen looking at each other with a grin on their face. Sara could be seen dressed as her character from the film. She is seen sporting a yellow dupatta with a kurta and salwar while Akshay could be seen clad in a dashing avatar.

He is seen sporting a blue striped shirt with a navy blue suede jacket and denim jeans. Akshay was quick to share the photo with Sara on his handle too. He wrote, "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched: Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes."

Take a look at Sara and Akshay's photo:

The film's shoot had kicked off earlier this year in Banaras where Sara and Dhanush were snapped shooting together. Due to the pandemic, the shoot was stalled for a few months and it was kicked off again in October. About the second schedule, Sara told Mid-Day that despite everyone being clad in masks and gloves, they all had the same enthusiasm to work. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music is being composed by AR Rahman and the story is penned by Himanshu Sharma. The initial release date announced was February 12, 2021.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

