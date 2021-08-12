Sara Ali Khan relieves 26 years of life on her birthday with post filled with adorable unseen pics

Sara Ali Khan has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear today. After all, she has turned a year older today and is being inundated with best wishes from friends and fans all across the world. Needless to say, the Pataudi princess is overwhelmed with the adulation coming her way. Amid this, Sara has treated her fans with a video comprising her throwback pics.

Taking a look back at the 26 years of life, Sara shared a video that included several unseen pics from her journey so far including her childhood pics. The video included Sara’s pics with mommy Amrita Singh, daddy Saif Ali Khan, brother and her college friends and more. It also gave a glimpse of her adorable moments as a child, her childhood birthday celebrations, her on set pics, recent vacation pics with her mother and the list is endless. These unseen pics will leave you in awe of Sara’s innocence. She captioned the video as, “Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels”.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s video here:

Meanwhile, the social media is abuzz with wishes for Sara. Joining them, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a monochromatic pic of the birthday girl in her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday beautiful. Have the best one ever” along with a heart emoticon. Talking about the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along with Dhanush and . Besides, she has also reportedly been roped in for Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama.

