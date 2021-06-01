  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan relishes in the light of a beautiful picture & shares a philosophical Martin Luther King quote

Sara Ali Khan posts a lovely picture as she is embellished in the light accompanied by a wonderful Martin Luther King quote.
985 reads Mumbai
‘Simmba’ star Sara Ali Khan has been missing from the action as she was away from social media for the past few days. Recently, she posted a picture on Instagram where she is standing next to the light. The beautiful picture is a close-up shot of Sara looking straight into the camera and embracing the wonderful light that is falling on her face. In the way, the picture is composed and the choice of the caption, really speaks of Sara talking about embracing the light and getting away from the darkness. Sara is wearing multiple beads in her hands. 

The Kedarnath actress chose to keep it simple stylistically and just donned a simple brown t-shirt accompanied by very natural makeup. She chose a very profound and well-known quote by Martin Luther King Jr. The caption reads, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness - only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate - only love can do that.” The choice of caption merged with the beautiful picture of the light itself spreads a message of positivity. Many of her fans reacted with utmost love and compliments in the comment section. A user wrote, “And you’re back” to which Sara replied with multiple heart emojis. 

On the work front, Sara was last seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’, which was released directly on the OTT. She is a part of two huge projects and one of them is ‘Atrangi Re’, co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will also be starting a 5-month long schedule of the much-awaited epic ‘ The Immortal Ashwatthama’ led by Vicky Kaushal.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan to shoot for Ashwatthama from Sept to January in UAE, Iceland & India 

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

