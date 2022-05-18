Sara Ali Khan relishes yummy food during her London vacay; PIC

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising actresses in the industry. She has proved her acting mettle in movies such as Love Aaj Kal, Atrangi Re, Simmba, and others. In addition to this, she is a travel junkie too. As she enjoys a massive fan following on social media, the actress also gives glimpses of her vacation pictures and videos on it and gives major travel goals to her followers. Speaking of which, the actress is currently vacationing in London. Earlier, she shared her first picture as she reached the city.

Now, she treated her fans to another glimpse of her vacation. Sara enjoyed a big meal and took the opportunity to share a snap with her fans on Instagram. While sharing the post, she added a sticker. It read, “In the mood for food.” Another sticker read, “So full.”

See Sara’s post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Sara Ali Khan will be doing a film based on the 1942 Quit India movement. While crucial character details of the project are under wraps, we have learned that Sara will be the project's lead which will be directed by Ek Thi Dayan's Kanan Iyer. The patriotic film, however, will not be heading for the big screen. Word is that the film is being made for the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

In addition to this, the Kedarnath actress will star next in Laxman Utekar's untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie will mark her first project with the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Apart from that, she will also feature in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, which is helmed by Pawan Kirpalani.

