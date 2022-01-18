Sara Ali Khan relives her bikini moments, shares montage of her 'chillin like a villain' in Maldives; WATCH

A fun trip with one's best friends is all we need to rejuvenate and recharge our batteries. For our Btown stars, this certainly holds true and actress Sara Ali Khan proves it. The Atrangi Re star had gone for a Maldives trip with her girls a while back and had shared only a few glimpses from it. But today, Sara went on to relive all her fun memories in Maldives with her besties in a fun video montage that will leave you in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a video in which she is seen chilling with her friends Sara Vaisoha and Kamiya. From dancing on the beach in a bikini with her friends to cycling around the resort, Sara could be seen taking over the Maldives with her girls in the video. She is also seen enjoying a swim in the pool and a ride on a yacht with her buddies. Not just this, to find peace, Sara is also seen meditating and relaxing by the pool. Each of the memories certainly seemed special for Sara.

Sharing it, she wrote, "Missing this wind in my hair Sunkissed face, messy hair. So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share. All day chilling- not a care. Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere."

Click HERE to see the video:

Meanwhile, Sara has been in the headlines lately due to her film shoot in Indore with Vicky Kaushal. She and Vicky will be seen in a romantic-comedy directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and is being shot in Madhya Pradesh. Besides this, Sara has received a lot of love from the audience for her portrayal of Rinku in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

