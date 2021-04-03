Sara Ali Khan relives her trips to the beach and mountains with her BFF through stunning throwback PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan is among the stars who enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Recently, the Atrangi Re shared old memories from her trips with her best friend and left fans in awe of their bond.

Actress Sara Ali Khan loves to share sneak peeks into her personal and work life via her social media handle and her fans adore every bit of it. Often, when Sara heads out of the city with her brother or close friends, she shares photos on social media. Now, as she is busy with work, the star surely is missing the good old travelling days, and hence, to relive those, she recently shared adorable throwback photos with her bestie.

Taking to her Instagram, she relived the memories with her best friend Jehan Handa as she reposted his photo story. In the photo collage, we could see Sara with her bestie in two different locations. In the first photo, Sara was seen posing amid the gorgeous, snow-clad mountains. She was seen in a hoodie and jeans while posing with her best friend amid the hills in the throwback photo. In another, Sara was seen enjoying the beach vibes with her bestie.

The Atrangi Re star was seen clad in a white crop top with shorts as she sat on a rock at the beach to pose with her bestie in the second photo. Both the trips seemed like an important chapter in Sara's travel diaries.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara has been busy with work. She recently completed the filming of Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . She had shared several throwback photos from the sets with Dhanush and Akshay to relive the memories. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will release on August 6, 2021. Besides this, Sara will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

