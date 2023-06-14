Sara Ali Khan remembers Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary; Pens moving note

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently celebrating the massive success of her film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, shared a special post on Wednesday afternoon as she remembered her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary. Sara made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath alongside Sushant. The audience highly loved the film. Today, on his death anniversary, Sara walked down memory lane and shared pictures from the sets.

Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his 3rd death anniversary

A while ago, Sara shared two pictures with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath. In the first picture, they are seen sitting in a car while going to Kedarnath and the second picture shows them prepping for a scene. Along with the throwback pictures, Sara penned a beautiful note for him. She wrote, "On our way to Kedarnath for the first time. On my way to shoot for the first time. And I know neither are ever going to feel the same again. But somewhere between action, cut, sunrise, rivers, clouds, moonlight, Kedarnath and Allah Hoo I know you’re there. Keep shining amongst your stars. From Kedarnath to Andromeda." Have a look:

After Sara shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it. A fan wrote, "Sara u deserve place in our hearts, truly.. U are being an example of how a celebrity can be so simple and humble with the people surrounding you. Wish u a happy life. Miss sushanth but he is still in our hearts." Another fan wrote, "Thanks mam Sushant Singh Rajput ko yaad karne ke liye aap great actor ho." Others were also seen getting emotional as they remembered the late actor.

Earlier today, Kriti Sanon and Rhea Chakraborty also shared special posts as they remembered Sushant. The actor was found dead on June 14 at his Bandra apartment. His death case was investigated by the CBI, NCB and ED. His last film Dil Bechara was released after he passed away.

