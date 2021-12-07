Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput's 'unwavering support' as Kedarnath clocks 3 years.

Sara Ali Khan's debut film Kedarnath clocked three years today and the actress couldn't help but fondly remember it. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a note and remembered her first ever co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She wrote how she's missing her 'Mansoor' aka Sushant who played the character in the film.

Sharing a clip from Kedarnath, Sara wrote, "3 years ago my biggest dream came true. I became an actor, and my first, and most special film released. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to explain how much Kedarnath means to me- the place, the film, the memories, all of it. But today I’m really missing my Mansoor. It’s only because of Sushant’s unwavering support, selfless help, constant guidance and compassionate advice that Mukku was able to reach your hearts."

Sara further added, "From Kedarnath to Andromeda. Miss you forever Sushant. Thank you @gattukapoor for trusting me with your vision @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies for believing in me and @kanika.d for creating a character and world that I will always be proud of #jaibholenath #harharmahadev #kedarnath."

Take a look:

Director Abhishek Kapoor also marked three years of Kedarnath with a special post. Sharing a clip on social media, he wrote, "A movie that took us through a journey of spirituality, love and tragedy only to rise up from the ashes again. Celebrating 3 years of #Kedarnath."

ALSO READ: 3 years of Kedarnath: 5 BTS photos of Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput that are etched in our memory