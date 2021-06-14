Sara Ali Khan remembers SSR on his death anniversary: You made me believe that dreams could come true

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, Sara Ali Khan stated that she still finds it hard to come to terms with his demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left millions of people heartbroken. The actor had passed away on June 14 last year and his death sent shockwaves across the country. It’s been a year since then and his loved ones are still finding it hard to come to terms with this harsh reality. On this first death anniversary, social media is filled with heartfelt tributes for the late actor from his friends, co-stars, and fans. Joining them, Sara Ali Khan has also remembered the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star on his first death anniversary.

The Pataudi princess shared a smiling picture with Sushant from their Kedarnath days and stated that it was the late actor who made her believe that dreams do come true. Sara wrote, “Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda”.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had also penned an emotional post for the actor. She wrote, “There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you, I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘ every day and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love.. Bebu and putput forever”.

