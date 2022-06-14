Sara Ali Khan remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary: So many firsts happened because of you

It’s been two years since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. The actor, who enjoyed a massive fan following and had won millions of hearts with his acting prowess, passed away on June 14, 2020, and his unfortunate demise had left everyone heartbroken. And even after two years, his fans, friends and family continue to miss SSR’s presence in their respective life. In fact, on this death anniversary, the social media is abuzz with tweets and posts remembering the late actor. Amid this, Sara Ali Khan had also penned a heartfelt note remembering Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sara shared a throwback pic with Sushant Singh Rajput which was apparently clicked during the shooting of Kedarnath. To note, Abhishek Kapoor’s 2018 release Kedarnath marked Sara’s big Bollywood debut. In the caption, the Pataudi princess thanked the late actor for all the beautiful memories they had while working together. She wrote, “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever”.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had also shared love-filled pics with Sushant Singh Rajput and admitted missing the late actor. She wrote, “Miss you every day” along with a heart emoticon. Speaking about the work front, Sushant was last seen in the 2020 release Dil Bechara opposite Sanjana Sanghi which was released months after the actor’s demise.